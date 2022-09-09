Welcome the LXXIV Arena season!

Gladiators! The new Arena Season LXXIV has begun!

Take part in the fight for the most unique rewards. The emerald “Dragonborn's Arena Armor” costume will adorn the heroes who are not afraid to become the leaders in the bloody race for supremacy on the battlefield. Also, the best of the best throughout the next season will be able to intimidate their enemies with base PvP skills “Arena Warden’s Assistance” and “Wrath of the Gladiator”, while the most valuable “Imperials of Greatness” currency will help you to be filled with the power of the gods by wrapping your body in armor of unimaginable strength.

And how could it be without bonuses! Receive more daily imperials for your victories in the first two weeks of the season:

09.09, 00:00 CEST - 16.09, 00:00 CEST

doubled the amount of Imperials of Greatness in the daily rewards of the "Arena 5x5" mode.

16.09, 00:00 CEST - 23.09, 00:00 CEST

doubled the amount of Imperials of Greatness in the daily rewards of the "Crucible 3x3" mode.

In addition, the Arena 3x3 and Temple of Seals 4x4 modes will be unavailable this season, instead of them you can fight in the Crucible 3x3 and Temple of Seals 3x3 modes. In order not to get confused, the complete list of available modes in the anniversary LXXIV arena season is as follows:

Arena 2x2

Temple of Seals 3x3

Crucible 3x3

Arena 5x5

Rewards of the LXXIV Arena season:﻿

1st place:

costume “Dragonborn's Arena Armor”

100 Gladiator's Chests

base PvP-skill "Arena Warden's Assistance"

"Gold Gladiator's Aura" buff

currency “Imperials of Greatness”

2nd place:

75 Gladiator's Chests

base PvP-skill "Arena Warden's Assistance"

"Silver Gladiator's Aura" buff

currency “Imperials of Greatness”

3rd place:

50 Gladiator's Chests

base PvP-skill "Arena Warden's Assistance"

"Bronze Gladiator's Aura" buff

currency "Imperials of Greatness"

4-5 places:

20 Gladiator's Chests

base PvP-skill "Arena Warden's Assistance"

"Bronze Gladiator's Aura" buff

currency “Imperials of Greatness”

6-10 places:

20 Gladiator's Chests

"Bronze Gladiator's Aura" buff

currency “Imperials of Greatness”

11-20 places:

10 Gladiator's Chests

currency “Imperials of Greatness”

21-50 places:

currency “Imperials of Greatness”

Arena 5x5 | Crucible 3x3:

1st place:

costume “Dragonborn's Arena Armor”

basic PvP skill “Wrath of the Gladiator”

"Gold Gladiator's Aura" buff

2nd place:

costume “Dragonborn's Arena Armor”

basic PvP skill “Wrath of the Gladiator”

"Silver Gladiator's Aura" buff

3nd place:

costume “Dragonborn's Arena Armor”

basic PvP skill “Wrath of the Gladiator”

"Bronze Gladiator's Aura" buff

4-10 places:

basic PvP skill “Wrath of the Gladiator”

"Bronze Gladiator's Aura" buff

11-15 places:

basic PvP skill “Wrath of the Gladiator”

The LXXIV Arena season will last from 09.09.2022, 12:00 CEST to 07.10.2022, 12:00 CEST.

Stay strong!

