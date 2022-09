Share · View all patches · Build 9471680 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 21:26:14 UTC by Wendy

added map "warehouse"



added map "Cargo"



added map voting in the lobby

added aim to all primary weapons

adjusted recoil and weapon damage

fixed gun game and free for all issue where game wouldn't end.

Host now switches over when disconnected so everyone else can continue playing.