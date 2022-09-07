Update number 15 of "CARNAGE OFFERING" has arrived!

The hitbox programming related to weapon damage has been completely revised.

Some players had problems with collisions with enemies.

The smallest configurations were impacted first and I logically solved this problem.

Of course big changes can lead to other problems but the tests are conclusive for the moment on 5 computers with different configurations.

The collisions worked under 20 FPS so the problem should be behind us.

Of course other updates improving this new system will open doors to a higher quality of gameplay but there is still work to do.

The improvements of this update are:

-The damage system and hitbox have been greatly improved

-The AI of some enemies has been improved

-The range of shots has been extended

-The aiming is more accurate but needs more precision especially from a distance

-Weapons balancing has been improved again

-Particle effects have been added when shooting at walls or the ground

-A bug related to healing has been fixed

-Some weapons have a higher rate of fire

-Various bugs fixed

More fixes will come soon ;)