-
Change: Auto Skull Premium upgrade will now work a bit better as it won't go above spending 50% of your skull on expensive upgrade (it will then prioritize attack and hp upgrade which won't leave them at a very low level).
-
Change: Auto Skull base now has page 3 in priority as well.
-
Change: Residue has been added into the Stats page.
-
Change: Whacking a Potato is now on pressing and not releasing the left click.
-
Change: Rancher Special Talent Skill can't be purchased before unlocking the Cow Factory.
-
Change: Dungeon related Talent are also locked (for now).
-
Fix: Offline gain has been slightly reworked (something was off with the monster killed).
-
Fix: The Soul purchase that work offline now got an indicator (they all do, but some weren't clear that they did).
-
Fix: Equipment Auto Recycle does properly work offline now.
-
Fix: Completing or giving up Challenge 8 (Untalented) with Challenge 7 reward was giving back Skull page 3 properly.
Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 7 September 2022
Update V0.24-4:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update