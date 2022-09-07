 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 7 September 2022

Update V0.24-4:

Update V0.24-4:

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Change: Auto Skull Premium upgrade will now work a bit better as it won't go above spending 50% of your skull on expensive upgrade (it will then prioritize attack and hp upgrade which won't leave them at a very low level).

  • Change: Auto Skull base now has page 3 in priority as well.

  • Change: Residue has been added into the Stats page.

  • Change: Whacking a Potato is now on pressing and not releasing the left click.

  • Change: Rancher Special Talent Skill can't be purchased before unlocking the Cow Factory.

  • Change: Dungeon related Talent are also locked (for now).

  • Fix: Offline gain has been slightly reworked (something was off with the monster killed).

  • Fix: The Soul purchase that work offline now got an indicator (they all do, but some weren't clear that they did).

  • Fix: Equipment Auto Recycle does properly work offline now.

  • Fix: Completing or giving up Challenge 8 (Untalented) with Challenge 7 reward was giving back Skull page 3 properly.

