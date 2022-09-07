Update V0.24-4:

Change: Auto Skull Premium upgrade will now work a bit better as it won't go above spending 50% of your skull on expensive upgrade (it will then prioritize attack and hp upgrade which won't leave them at a very low level).

Change: Auto Skull base now has page 3 in priority as well.

Change: Residue has been added into the Stats page.

Change: Whacking a Potato is now on pressing and not releasing the left click.

Change: Rancher Special Talent Skill can't be purchased before unlocking the Cow Factory.

Change: Dungeon related Talent are also locked (for now).

Fix: Offline gain has been slightly reworked (something was off with the monster killed).

Fix: The Soul purchase that work offline now got an indicator (they all do, but some weren't clear that they did).

Fix: Equipment Auto Recycle does properly work offline now.