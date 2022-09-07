-Fixed bug where steam host wouldn't work after starting single player
-Increased brightness of mining tool
-lowered scroll sensitivity in menus
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 7 September 2022
v1.0.012
Patchnotes via Steam Community
