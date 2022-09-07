Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.46

Share · View all patches · Build 9471580 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 21:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Here is version 1.46 of Knights of the Chalice 2.

The main change is the addition of 18 Epic Feats. I've also added a couple of new feats for the Champion and improved the tooltip when adding enchantments to weapons and armour.

If you find any bugs, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be useful, too. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.46:

Fixed a crash when levelling up a Swashbuckler from level 13 to level 14.

from level 13 to level 14. Fixed a bug when healing a character out of combat while exploring a map with the Underwater, Freezing or Sweltering property.

out of combat while exploring a map with the Underwater, Freezing or Sweltering property. Mousing over weapon and armour enchantments will now display a tooltip with some information about each enchantment.

will now display a tooltip with some information about each enchantment. Added the 18 Epic Feats . Please see https://www.heroicfantasygames.com/FWE/Pages/FWE_Feats.htm for details.

. Please see https://www.heroicfantasygames.com/FWE/Pages/FWE_Feats.htm for details. Added two new feats for the Champion : Divine Fortune and Improved Armour Of Bravery . Please see https://www.heroicfantasygames.com/FWE/Pages/FWE_Champion.htm for details.

for the : and . Please see https://www.heroicfantasygames.com/FWE/Pages/FWE_Champion.htm for details. Creatures built using the Creature Wizard that have feats which reduce the level of certain spells (e.g. Divine Fortune) will now receive these spells automatically.

that have feats which reduce the level of certain spells (e.g. Divine Fortune) will now receive these spells automatically. Updated the webpages for the Mage Knight , Paladin , Champion , and Feats on the website www.heroicfantasygames.com .

, , , and on the website . Corrected an error in the help entry for the Mage Knight feat Greater Stoneskin .

. Fixed a broken link to the help entry for the Mage Knight feat Improved Suppress Sword .

. Improved the in-game help entries for the Wizard/Sorcerer Transformation , Critical Hits , Improved Flanking , Greater Flanking , Flanking and Flanked .

, , , , and . Improved many of the help entries for feats by adding links to related help entries.

Thank You, Dear Champions of the Realm! Enjoy!! :-)