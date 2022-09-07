Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.46

Hello everyone! Here is version 1.46 of Knights of the Chalice 2.
The main change is the addition of 18 Epic Feats. I've also added a couple of new feats for the Champion and improved the tooltip when adding enchantments to weapons and armour.
If you find any bugs, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be useful, too. Thank you!!
Here's the list of changes in version 1.46:
- Fixed a crash when levelling up a Swashbuckler from level 13 to level 14.
- Fixed a bug when healing a character out of combat while exploring a map with the Underwater, Freezing or Sweltering property.
- Mousing over weapon and armour enchantments will now display a tooltip with some information about each enchantment.
- Added the 18 Epic Feats. Please see https://www.heroicfantasygames.com/FWE/Pages/FWE_Feats.htm for details.
- Added two new feats for the Champion: Divine Fortune and Improved Armour Of Bravery. Please see https://www.heroicfantasygames.com/FWE/Pages/FWE_Champion.htm for details.
- Creatures built using the Creature Wizard that have feats which reduce the level of certain spells (e.g. Divine Fortune) will now receive these spells automatically.
- Updated the webpages for the Mage Knight, Paladin, Champion, and Feats on the website www.heroicfantasygames.com.
- Corrected an error in the help entry for the Mage Knight feat Greater Stoneskin.
- Fixed a broken link to the help entry for the Mage Knight feat Improved Suppress Sword.
- Improved the in-game help entries for the Wizard/Sorcerer Transformation, Critical Hits, Improved Flanking, Greater Flanking, Flanking and Flanked.
- Improved many of the help entries for feats by adding links to related help entries.
Thank You, Dear Champions of the Realm! Enjoy!! :-)
Changed files in this update