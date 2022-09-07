 Skip to content

Running in the Y2K update for 7 September 2022

Ultrawide Support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added support for ultrawide resolutions. Has been tested in a 21:9 monitor, 32:9 should work but has not been tested yet.
If you find any issues make sure to report them so I can fix them ASAP!

