Battle Rollers update for 7 September 2022

Update Notes for September 7, 2022 (v1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9471529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To increase playability on the Steam Deck, Battle Rollers now supports a native 16:10 aspect ratio with added controller support!
The game is now fully playable on deck using a mixture of the deck's controller buttons (for example: movement with the Dpad, rolling with the A button, and more), as well as using the touch pads or touch screen to access things like the menu!

