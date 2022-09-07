To increase playability on the Steam Deck, Battle Rollers now supports a native 16:10 aspect ratio with added controller support!
The game is now fully playable on deck using a mixture of the deck's controller buttons (for example: movement with the Dpad, rolling with the A button, and more), as well as using the touch pads or touch screen to access things like the menu!
Battle Rollers update for 7 September 2022
Update Notes for September 7, 2022 (v1.2)
To increase playability on the Steam Deck, Battle Rollers now supports a native 16:10 aspect ratio with added controller support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update