The Store is Closed ALPHA Playtest update for 7 September 2022

Debug menu added!

7 September 2022

V1.0.4:
-Added debug menu to teleport players when stuck.
-Fixed Lab staircases and entrances not lining up.
-Fixed bad LOD on cash registers.
-Increased the Backrooms enemy health.
-Reduced sledgehammer damage slightly to make late game weapons more useful.

