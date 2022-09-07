Debug menu added!

V1.0.4:
-Added debug menu to teleport players when stuck.
-Fixed Lab staircases and entrances not lining up.
-Fixed bad LOD on cash registers.
-Increased the Backrooms enemy health.
-Reduced sledgehammer damage slightly to make late game weapons more useful.
