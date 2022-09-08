 Skip to content

Command & Control 3 update for 8 September 2022

Update 1.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

We have released update 1.7.

Now the CSTO campaign is fully available.

3 new maps have been added to multiplayer.

