Patch 0.2.18

Added: Eastern Dragon to playable characters

Added: Core of the player grouping system: Grouping system handles all the basic requirements like invites, notification UI with accept, decline, leave group / remove from group options, etc.

rejoin to the same group after player reconnected to the server (if group still exists), remove group if everyone goes offline, temp group mate markers, group leadership, basic group member ui with minimal info rn (health / name)

Added: Basic compass and compass marker system

Added: New story pieces

Added: Group only chat

Added: Eastern dragon smelling sfx

Added: Water projectile sfx

Added: SFX to waypoints

Added: New Daily Quest Giver (Green)

Added: 9 new daily quests

Added: New crafting material - Pebbles

Added: New rare harvestables - Pebble Piles

Updated: Stashes can no longer be placed in and around villages, spawn points, teleporters, quest givers and other points of interest. Note: We do not recommend placing stashes outside of developed areas. You might not be able to access them anymore as the map gets updated.

Updated: Make nameplate hidden until replication happens

Updated: Group invite automatically expires after 30 seconds

Updated: Altuis (First island)

Updated: Temporarily disabled item carrying for all items but Amendelwyr's Light

Updated: reduced noodles op self-heal - no more eternal noodles, sorry

Updated: Character preview position in main menu because the noodle is too big for the old setup lol

Updated: Increased stack max of ores and sand from 25 to 50

Updated: Increased "Death's Grip" de-buff from 15 seconds to 5 minutes

Updated: Wind sound during flight

Fixed: Tent collision

Fixed: Orange and green powder having inversed materials

Fixed: Yellow powder having the wrong item name

Fixed: Some Eastern Dragon animations

Fixed: Eastern Dragon sprint animation using the wrong sfx

Fixed: Eastern Dragon eating & drinking sounds having a really large range

Fixed: Griffin eyes being extremely reflective

Fixed: Group member marker location if target is offscreen

Fixed: Some UI issue

Disabled: Waypoint camera collision