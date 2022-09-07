 Skip to content

Draconia update for 7 September 2022

Patch 0.2.18

Share · View all patches · Build 9471280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Eastern Dragon to playable characters
Added: Core of the player grouping system: Grouping system handles all the basic requirements like invites, notification UI with accept, decline, leave group / remove from group options, etc.
rejoin to the same group after player reconnected to the server (if group still exists), remove group if everyone goes offline, temp group mate markers, group leadership, basic group member ui with minimal info rn (health / name)
Added: Basic compass and compass marker system
Added: New story pieces
Added: Group only chat
Added: Eastern dragon smelling sfx
Added: Water projectile sfx
Added: SFX to waypoints
Added: New Daily Quest Giver (Green)
Added: 9 new daily quests
Added: New crafting material - Pebbles
Added: New rare harvestables - Pebble Piles
Updated: Stashes can no longer be placed in and around villages, spawn points, teleporters, quest givers and other points of interest. Note: We do not recommend placing stashes outside of developed areas. You might not be able to access them anymore as the map gets updated.
Updated: Make nameplate hidden until replication happens
Updated: Group invite automatically expires after 30 seconds
Updated: Altuis (First island)
Updated: Temporarily disabled item carrying for all items but Amendelwyr's Light
Updated: reduced noodles op self-heal - no more eternal noodles, sorry
Updated: Character preview position in main menu because the noodle is too big for the old setup lol
Updated: Increased stack max of ores and sand from 25 to 50
Updated: Increased "Death's Grip" de-buff from 15 seconds to 5 minutes
Updated: Wind sound during flight
Fixed: Tent collision
Fixed: Orange and green powder having inversed materials
Fixed: Yellow powder having the wrong item name
Fixed: Some Eastern Dragon animations
Fixed: Eastern Dragon sprint animation using the wrong sfx
Fixed: Eastern Dragon eating & drinking sounds having a really large range
Fixed: Griffin eyes being extremely reflective
Fixed: Group member marker location if target is offscreen
Fixed: Some UI issue
Disabled: Waypoint camera collision

