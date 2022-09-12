Patch Notes: September 9th, 2022

Hello, everyone! We will soon be announcing an exciting upcoming product related to the scout! As we prepare for the reveal, we are also fixing bugs to clean up many of the issues you all have noticed in the original games! Today we have a few of those fixes pushed live to you. Here are some of the highlights from today's patch:

Fixed a lore item in one of the tents in The Scouts not being collectable.

Fixed a lore item in Hilltop camp which did not appear visible and instead appeared as a lamp.

Fixed a checkpoint not firing properly in The Approach when climbing under a fence.

Changed the verbage of one line from "zipline course" to "obstacle course" to create consistency.

Fixed a number of typos that appeared in dialogue throughout the game.

Added consistent capitalization across objective pop-ups and journal entries that appear in the game.

Added clarification when keybinding the right versus left Shift keys and Control keys.