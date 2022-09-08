**

Patch Notes 1.1.2.0



Just a small balance patch in the meantime between major updates.

Tesla Coil Changes:

-Base range up from 1.5 to 2

-Shield damage up from 9 to 10

Flamethrower Changes:

-Base damage up from 5 to 6

Frost Tower Changes:

-Base damage up from 5 to 6

Particle Cannon Changes:

-Base damage down from 50 to 40

-Now starts with +50% crit chance

Lookout Changes:

-Added base damage up from 0 to 1

Enemy Changes:

-Invader tank armor reduced from 12,000 to 10,000

-"Periodic" battle cries occur slightly less often

Fixed minor typos in main menu**