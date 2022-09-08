**
Patch Notes 1.1.2.0
Just a small balance patch in the meantime between major updates.
Tesla Coil Changes:
-Base range up from 1.5 to 2
-Shield damage up from 9 to 10
Flamethrower Changes:
-Base damage up from 5 to 6
Frost Tower Changes:
-Base damage up from 5 to 6
Particle Cannon Changes:
-Base damage down from 50 to 40
-Now starts with +50% crit chance
Lookout Changes:
-Added base damage up from 0 to 1
Enemy Changes:
-Invader tank armor reduced from 12,000 to 10,000
-"Periodic" battle cries occur slightly less often
Fixed minor typos in main menu**
