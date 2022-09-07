 Skip to content

Otherwar update for 7 September 2022

Demo - Small patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9471192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the list of changes in the demo:

  • money tower is now fixed
  • when buying the towers you can now see their range and preview of the tower

Good luck in the game.

