-Fixed the floaty vertex on the builders jacket

-changed to linear space

-Added AA to the lobbyscene

-Added refl probe to lobbyscene

-Changed starsystem script

-scourges scale on spawn now

-added snow to coldfront

-changed lighting mapping

-removed broken metal-shipshader

-Changed shipmats

-Changed lighting

-Nerfed scourge dasher

-Fixed bug in upgrademenu where you couldn't select the right upgrades

-Increased governors sword-spawn-range

-Bosses no longer repeat dialog on a retry

-shifted rotation pivot of itemboxes

-Fixed elite pill not spawning

-Fixed FedFleet not spawning and pkfleet too often

-Added respawning ammo to last boss

-Added another one for you ore-hungry plebs

-Gave pill more details

-Changed ethermine speed + range

-Slightly scaled asteroid explosion visuals to better match damage radius