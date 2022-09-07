 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 7 September 2022

v1.0.011

Share · View all patches · Build 9471063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the floaty vertex on the builders jacket
-changed to linear space
-Added AA to the lobbyscene
-Added refl probe to lobbyscene
-Changed starsystem script
-scourges scale on spawn now
-added snow to coldfront
-changed lighting mapping
-removed broken metal-shipshader
-Changed shipmats
-Changed lighting
-Nerfed scourge dasher
-Fixed bug in upgrademenu where you couldn't select the right upgrades
-Increased governors sword-spawn-range
-Bosses no longer repeat dialog on a retry
-shifted rotation pivot of itemboxes
-Fixed elite pill not spawning
-Fixed FedFleet not spawning and pkfleet too often
-Added respawning ammo to last boss
-Added another one for you ore-hungry plebs
-Gave pill more details
-Changed ethermine speed + range
-Slightly scaled asteroid explosion visuals to better match damage radius

Changed files in this update

Depot 1784181
