- More detailed forests and clearings
- Slightly improved performance
- Small graphics improvement
- New field texture
- Wheels now rotate to the most used formulas
- Fixed read wheel on Lava 250
- Removed flakes effect from car paint
- Improved glass visuals
- Minor fixes to formulas coloring
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 7 September 2022
2021.1.11 (v4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
