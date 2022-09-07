 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 7 September 2022

2021.1.11 (v4)

Share · View all patches · Build 9471039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More detailed forests and clearings
  • Slightly improved performance
  • Small graphics improvement
  • New field texture
  • Wheels now rotate to the most used formulas
  • Fixed read wheel on Lava 250
  • Removed flakes effect from car paint
  • Improved glass visuals
  • Minor fixes to formulas coloring

