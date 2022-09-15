 Skip to content

Rubber Bandits update for 15 September 2022

1.3.0 Release!

1.3.0 Release! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With Update 1.3 launching , we’re bringing even more changes to the game based on player feedback. We’re tweaking a bunch of levels to make them way more fun to play, and improving spawn indicators for weapons, cops and players.

We’re also adding three new weapons, bringing back the Summer Prologue and Lunar New Year’s levels, and for a limited time you’ll be able to unlock the Summer Prologue skins again! We’re also adding two new levels set on a volcano, and adding more accessories for you to commit crimes of fashion with.

