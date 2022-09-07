Bugfixes:
Fixed a small memory leak
Fixed a massive performance issue with water
Fixed a bunch of small uxml errors related to textures
Fixed a couple small LOD errors
Fixed music no longer being controlled by the music volume settings
V0.46.0.2
