Edengrall update for 7 September 2022

V0.46.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9470974

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:
Fixed a small memory leak
Fixed a massive performance issue with water
Fixed a bunch of small uxml errors related to textures
Fixed a couple small LOD errors
Fixed music no longer being controlled by the music volume settings

