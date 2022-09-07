Patch V0.1.3 is finally here. Thanks to all of your feedback we've been able to make some significant improvements. Fixing bugs and issues has been our primary focus over the last few months.

We've also added some basic functionality like a sound effects volume slider, and have improved the way turrets are placed and rotated. You'll find a detailed change list down below.



Change List:

Fixed an issue where placement areas would stay onscreen after relocating a structure.

Fixed a persistence issue where changes to the music volume wouldn't be applied after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where settings applied in the launcher wouldn't be applied ingame.

Fixed an issue where changes to the graphics quality wouldn't be applied immediately.

Fixed the selection box in dropdown menus not being fully visible.

Fixed a small gap in the ingame Information Window.

Removed an outdated menu that would show up when trying to repair structures without enough Credits. This also resolves the game getting stuck at extreme ultrawide resolutions.

Removed ability to keep on selling a structure after it had already been sold. This can no longer be used as a cheat to get unlimited Credits.

Removed unused inputs from launcher input window and input manager. This may also improve controller compatibility issues (controllers are not yet supported).

Added more space to the level selection menu to allow for more maps to be added.

Added a sound effects volume slider.

Slightly lowered default sound effects volume.

Increased the maximum amount of sound effects played simultaneously. This improves sound effects playback during the biggest battles.

Improved structure placement rotation. You can now leftclick and drag in any direction to rotate a structure.

Added turret idle rotation. Turrets now rotate back to their default orientation after five seconds of inactivity.

Decreased turret rotation speed for Smoothbore Cannon, Burst Cannon and Rotary Cannon to appear more realistic.

Improved Hesco Wall orientation to align with the cursor.

Renamed Martial Law level to Downtown Uprising, to make the level name more descriptive.

Valley Village level gets a slightly increased amount of Credits during the early waves.

Valley Village level gets some improvements to terrain textures.

Oil Fields level gets a slightly increased amount of Credits during the early waves.

Oil Fields level is less foggy.

If you're still encountering any bugs or issues, feel free to let us know in this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1986940/discussions/0/5221372225841116634/

Our goal for the next few patches will be to add some freshly new content to the game, so stay tuned!