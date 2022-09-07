Experimental Version Update & Steam Deck Verification Submission

Share · View all patches · Build 9470937 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow railroad-builders!

We just published a new experimental version on the experimental (and experimental-fna3d) branch.

Changelog 2.0-b4e4b9067 (compatible with production version):

Improvement: Less obtrusive join discord message (hides after clicking join, no double usage with appearance change button anymore)

Change: Linux build now uses FNA 22.0.7 as default

We also submitted this build for the Steam Deck verification and hope to get verified soon.