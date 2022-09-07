 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unrailed! update for 7 September 2022

Experimental Version Update & Steam Deck Verification Submission

Share · View all patches · Build 9470937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow railroad-builders!
We just published a new experimental version on the experimental (and experimental-fna3d) branch.

Changelog 2.0-b4e4b9067 (compatible with production version):

  • Improvement: Less obtrusive join discord message (hides after clicking join, no double usage with appearance change button anymore)
  • Change: Linux build now uses FNA 22.0.7 as default

We also submitted this build for the Steam Deck verification and hope to get verified soon.

Changed depots in indoor-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 9470937
Unrailed win Depot 1016921
Unrailed osx Depot 1016922
Unrailed lin Depot 1016923
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link