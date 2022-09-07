Experimental Version Update & Steam Deck Verification Submission

Fellow railroad-builders!
We just published a new experimental version on the experimental (and experimental-fna3d) branch.
Changelog 2.0-b4e4b9067 (compatible with production version):
- Improvement: Less obtrusive join discord message (hides after clicking join, no double usage with appearance change button anymore)
- Change: Linux build now uses FNA 22.0.7 as default
We also submitted this build for the Steam Deck verification and hope to get verified soon.
Changed depots in indoor-testing branch