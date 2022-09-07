Patch 0.6.1.0e

Visually reworked dialog indicator for NPCs to improve visibility of dialog options.

NPCs now only show the dialog indicator when there are new possible interactions for the NPC. Smith and Librarian will now only show the glowing dialog indicator when you have enough fragments of light to actually unlock new weapons or skills. The dialog indicator for the old man is now only glowing when you have to talk to him to unlock new dungeon levels.

Improved female player animation.

[Skill Node] Increased melee damage: Increases melee damage by 15 (was 10).

[Skill Node] Increased melee damage: Spawn possibility in the skill tree has been increased to make up for more range options to increase projectile damage.

Fixed text overflow in stats window for spanish translation.

Fixed a bug which made it possible to skip dungeon levels after a gatekeeper fight when returning to town before entering the activated portal.

Fixed a bug which caused captured heart at cave gatekeeper fight to respawn.

Fixed a bug which made it possible to return to the gatekeeper arena and fight the gatekeeper a second time.

Fixed gatekeeper barriers not opening when dungeon level already has been unlocked from previous runs.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward!

