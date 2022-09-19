Content Update #7 - Tribe faction cards, gadgets and more!

Make your deck even more differential with new Tribe faction cards! Completely new build opportunities are waiting for you as we speak!

👋 Hey Everyone!

We have some new stuff this month, and we're excited for you to check them out!

Have you noticed a new slot on the Skill Bar? It's designed for Gadgets that you can use from now on, these have limited usage, and you can purchase them in shops or find them while exploring the streets of Paris. Now, you can use the potion or gas grenade without opening inventory!

_Poison _your opponent with a new attack, and watch their health bar getting smaller and smaller with time,

or damage the enemy and restore a bit of your health when using new Cursed Blood cards! New strategic paths are open!

Carte Blanche arrives in Liberté!

At this point, there are over 100 cards to unlock in different collections. We know that it could be time-consuming for players to get the specific cards they need in their deck. From now on, you can get the blueprint of the random card from the collection of your choice! You can find Carte Blanche in the Deckbuilder.

Get into the fight in the new Bliss location!

🎶 Patch Notes

New

Introducing Tribe faction cards. Over 30 to choose from and empower your deck,

Gadgets - new card type, with its own slot on the Skill Bar,

New combat mechanics - Poisoned attacks, Blood Curse,

Brand new Bliss level,

La Voisin's Boutique, where she brews a selection of special potions,

New Faction Influence reward - Carte Blanche.

Changes

Voting can now be done via Joystick on gamepad,

Improved walking animation for all playable characters,

Healing items are now considered Gadgets and can be put on the Skill Bar,

Improved Card design for better clarity and more visual flair,

Improved Enemy attack indicators' style and visibility,

Added new conversation to the prologue,

Added multiple new Combat VFX and SFX,

Improved UI visuals and fixed visual glitches,

Crown Agent Smoke Bomb now has longer windup animation and cooldown,

Curse of Infestation is now slower and lasts shorter.

Bugfixes

Improved memory management to fix crash issues on low-end machines,

Fixed missing inventory icon on Xbox One Controller,

Updated two areas to fix Enemies getting stuck inside geometry,

Fixed issue with homing enemy skills breaking when Player is killed,

Fixed issues where some favors were not loading properly on startup,

Fixed a few instances where drops could fall into inaccessible areas,

Fixed issue where one of the Bliss Shades would not play proper death animation,

Fixed a bug which could cause clients to deal no damage with certain buffs,

Fixed invisible walls and holes in the floor in Palace Lamballe mission,

Fixed an issue where scroll would sometimes jump erratically on gamepad,

Improved Cursor visibility in bright areas,

Blueprint drop will no longer stop Bliss rewards from dropping at the same time,

Pushback skill will now fire properly every time,

Fixed wrong damage scaling on miniboss enemies,

Fixed an issue where beating Bliss would remove wrong number of curses.

Thank you for your patience and constant feedback. We appreciate your opinions and suggestions via Steam Community comments or over Discord. Join us there and leave feedback about the game and the newest update!

Have a great day!