Practice in the Shadows: v0.3.1 Now Live!

Greetings Fellow Dodgers!

This was meant to be a small update, but as you can see, a lot of business has been addressed. There's quite a bit of fun stuff here, so let's dive in!

Practice Mode

You can now practice any level from any point in the song! This does not save your score, not even your play count, so enjoy a risk-free way to get really good at dodging those unfair parts of Seventeen and Something. To practice, either right-click the level itself from Level Select and select "practice", or pause during gameplay and choose "practice". Once in practice mode, you must first choose where to start and then click to instantly start there. Press [R] or restart from the Pause menu to restart from that point again (and again). You can also choose a new practice point from the Pause menu to jump around somewhere else. If you hold [shift] when clicking "new practice" from the Pause menu, the current spot in the level will become your new reset point, to make things a little easier. Enjoy!

Shadow Clones

A new challenge has been added: shadows! These are kind of like trail clones, except they're a little further behind you, and they hurt. They don't hurt other bullets or collect hearts, and you can't graze them. You only get hurt when colliding into them, so if you stay still at level start, they will simply wait under you until you move.

Decoration Lasers

Because of a very embarrassing glitch on my end, small lasers couldn't hurt the player. Level creators exploited this and made really cool patterns that couldn't hurt you. Because this is now fixed, I've added a special decoration toggle for lasers only. This makes them not hurt you, but you also can't graze them. They're also visualized as dashed lines to prevent confusion. Any older levels that had small lasers are automatically converted to decoration.

Test from Editor

You can now test levels directly from the editor via a test button up top (next to save). This is different from playing from within the editor as it gives an accurate view of how the level will look and perform, including how the patterns end and lead into the Results Screen. Score and play count are not saved. Quitting via the Pause Menu or Results Screen will send you back to the editor. You can also enable practice mode via the Pause Menu to jump around.

Seventeen and Another Something

I've added a 4th difficulty to the first song Seventeen and Something: normal. There was a bit of a jump between easy and expert, so this is a way to make the transition smoother without altering what's already there.

Ahh, Much Better

For those who are nostalgic for a Soundodger Title Screen that isn't flashy or loud, type idislikechange at the Title Screen.

Ghost Toggles

Lastly, I've added the ability to show ghosted Event lines while looking at other Events or even bullets/extras. Toggle them by clicking the ghost icon next to their names. This is saved between sessions, too. Be mindful of how much ghosting you're doing, as performance will decrease if too much is on screen.

And with that, I'm off to make new levels with new artists (and maybe some old ones, too)

Happy Dodging,

♥Bean

changelog v0.3.1

Game

New pause menu! Displays level notes if present

Added shadow clone challenge

challenge Added practice mode . Enable via pause menu in-game, or right-click difficulty at Level Select.

. Enable via pause menu in-game, or right-click difficulty at Level Select. Press [R] while practicing to instantly start from where you chose.

Added normal difficulty for Seventeen and Something

Changed Lost in Translation normal difficulty to advanced

Changed order of Outta Dodge and Seventeen and Something in list

Minor changes to text and patterns in Seventeen and Something (easy and expert)

Changed player hitbox to test to be more strict when moving quickly

Changed credits to become blurred in Pause Menu when additional windows are open (Options, notes, etc)

Shift-click "new practice" from Pause Menu to mark current spot as new practice point

"back to levels" button during Results Screen now says "back to editor" if in testing mode

Intro "woosh" sounds no longer play if enemies aren't visible at level start

Fixed softlock when trying to restart between end of song and Results screen

Fixed enemy warmup color sometimes being incorrect color for the bullet following a stream

Fixed powerup duration being affected by mod playback speed

Fixed levels with a bullet @0.0s not firing

Fixed plus bullets getting stuck in place when twisted

Fixed lasers shot from center sometimes being the wrong warmup distance and thickness

Fixed behavior of bullets with both negative speed and twist applied

Fixed bullets not spinning backwards with negative speed

Fixed behavior of plus bullets with gravity applied

Level Select

Added support for legacy XMLs within Soundodger 2 projects

Added support for displaying infinite difficulties in a level

Added [F5] shortcut for refreshing current list

Fixed menu music not playing seamlessly when navigating folders

Fixed "open in editor" being displayed for legacy levels when right-clicking

Fixed time display for levels longer than 1 hour

Editor

Added test button to top menu. Opens level in game without editor. You can also pause to enable practice mode to jump around.

Shift-click test button to open folder containing level XML

Added decoration option for lasers (in adv marker deck)

Added [R] shortcut during playback to instantly restart from where the playhead started

Improved seek time when using arena angle events

Added unique icons and colors for event anchors (none, smooth in, smooth out, both smooths)

Added ghost display toggles for any event, visible in bullets/extra tabs too. (cpu usage will increase dramatically if too much is displayed)

Added even spread button next to spread in marker deck. This will distribute the amount of bullets perfectly within a full circle without having to do the math.

Added warning to preview window when camFX are turned off in Options (visible only when in Events tab)

Old levels with lasers smaller than size 0.5 are automatically converted to decoration

Changed lasers to always collide with player, regardless of size (use decoration toggle to circumvent)

Changed scroll-flicking via middle mouse to stop scrolling when clicking

Changed line detail on smoothed event lines to have more detail at larger zoom levels

Changed row slider in marker deck to not update until you release the mouse button

Changed domes and text to not display when in Color Edit screen

Changed default unlock amounts to be 1 A, 1 heart, and 100 percent in Settings

Changed "needed" amount to be hidden when unlock is set to "none"

Changed playhead to start at custom start when loading level

Changed positions of bubble and homing boxes in Color Edit screen to match their order visually

Changed position of color picker window to not block homing and hug bullets

Fixed inconsistent arena rotation when first spin anchor isn't 0

Fixed hidden enemies not being visible until you play/pause (when closing settings)

Fixed appear enemies starting hidden when loading level

Fixed marker deck slider values not applying when sliding very quickly

Fixed extra markers gaining duration bars when multiple types are selected and a duration bar is adjusted

Fixed incorrect row amount displayed when switching between 1 and a >1 value

Fixed relevant camera effects being locked when turning off camFX in Options

Fixed tooltips not appearing for certain buttons

Fixed anchor value input box not updating when reversing anchor value

Fixed preview cones aiming the wrong way when parallel aim is enabled

Fixed centering of artist website input text box in Settings

Misc