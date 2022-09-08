Free New Map - The Asylum

The Asylum map is now live!

About

The Millhaven Center For The Criminally Insane was a private mental hospital that was constructed in 1951 and was in operation until its abandonment in 1996. Millhaven became known for housing some of the state's most ruthless and notorious criminals such as The Brick Butcher, The Baby-Sit Murderer and The Sunrise Killer. The facility was financed and constructed by psychiatrist Dr. Arthur B Millhaven, a young and up-and-coming psychiatrist within the mental health community. Millhaven was built with the goal of creating a facility where the criminal mind could be studied without political or government interference.

"We must uncover the secrets of the criminal mind if we wish to understand our own mortality" - Dr. Arthur B. Millhaven

During it's final decade in operation Millhaven gained notoriety from rumors that a disproportionate amount of patient deaths had been occurring. In 1987, a graveyard was constructed on the rear grounds of the hospital which helped fuel rumors that physical and mental experiments were being conducted on unwilling patients, however, no evidence was ever uncovered. Millhaven abandoned in October 1996 after the sudden disappearance of Dr. Arthur B. Millhaven.

-New Asylum map.

-Map vote capability now in the lobby.

-Player movement speed increased.