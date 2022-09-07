 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 7 September 2022

1.38.4.2 (version 1516)

1.38.4.2 (version 1516)

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MISC

  • Improved Steam Input support for mouse and keyboard input on Steam Deck.
  • Improved game startup I/O to reduce game launch time.
  • Improved user interface flow when cycling through weapon case items in Agent View (thanks, @AquaIsMissing and @_ale_cs).
  • Fixed an incorrect inventory limit warning shown to users with many items in Storage Units.
  • Fixed an exploit that would allow the player’s camera to become detached from their eye position.

MAPS

Anubis

  • Added a hip cover on the plateau near B main.
  • Clipped the large stone cover on CT mid for smoother movement.
  • Added a scaffolding on A catwalk to prevent the boost through the window to T stair at the canal. (Thanks poseidonskiy rofls).
  • Allowed players to silently drop down from A long.
  • Fixed stones colliding with the tarp on A catwalk.
  • Removed stone at A sewer.
  • Aligned floating pillar on A with the floor.
  • Removed left-over clips on A main. (Thanks Hentie!).
  • Removed clips on the stairs that bounce off grenades (Thanks Guidetti & dr!zzle).
  • Clipping improvements (Thanks dr!zzle!).
  • Cleaned up clipping under the bridge (Thanks Fnugz for your sacrifice).

Blagai

  • Fixed pixelwalk on window frame (thanks Kerr).
  • Increased C4 explosion radius.
  • Fixed various visual bugs.

Cascade

  • Added back a few visual details; ToOpenGL fix shouldn’t be affected; FPS sacrifice is minimal.
  • Angled ladder in lower main; gives cover to Ts and worsens it as a camping spot for CTs.
  • Clipping fixes.
  • Removed self-boost in upper main near the bridge.

Ember

  • Renamed Crater to Water Tower.
  • A new water tower has been erected at Water Tower.
  • Changed doors used throughout the map.
  • Added sounds when doors are opened and closed.
  • Gave cannons a new particle effect when firing.
  • Fixed situation where cannonball may not damage players.
  • Actually fixed cannons icon this time.
  • Fixed weapon crate ammo spawning in floor near Apartments.
  • Fixed lots of minor bugs (thanks Joaokaka1998).

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

