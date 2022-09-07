1.38.4.2 (version 1516)

MISC
- Improved Steam Input support for mouse and keyboard input on Steam Deck.
- Improved game startup I/O to reduce game launch time.
- Improved user interface flow when cycling through weapon case items in Agent View (thanks, @AquaIsMissing and @_ale_cs).
- Fixed an incorrect inventory limit warning shown to users with many items in Storage Units.
- Fixed an exploit that would allow the player’s camera to become detached from their eye position.
MAPS
Anubis
- Added a hip cover on the plateau near B main.
- Clipped the large stone cover on CT mid for smoother movement.
- Added a scaffolding on A catwalk to prevent the boost through the window to T stair at the canal. (Thanks poseidonskiy rofls).
- Allowed players to silently drop down from A long.
- Fixed stones colliding with the tarp on A catwalk.
- Removed stone at A sewer.
- Aligned floating pillar on A with the floor.
- Removed left-over clips on A main. (Thanks Hentie!).
- Removed clips on the stairs that bounce off grenades (Thanks Guidetti & dr!zzle).
- Clipping improvements (Thanks dr!zzle!).
- Cleaned up clipping under the bridge (Thanks Fnugz for your sacrifice).
Blagai
- Fixed pixelwalk on window frame (thanks Kerr).
- Increased C4 explosion radius.
- Fixed various visual bugs.
Cascade
- Added back a few visual details; ToOpenGL fix shouldn’t be affected; FPS sacrifice is minimal.
- Angled ladder in lower main; gives cover to Ts and worsens it as a camping spot for CTs.
- Clipping fixes.
- Removed self-boost in upper main near the bridge.
Ember
- Renamed Crater to Water Tower.
- A new water tower has been erected at Water Tower.
- Changed doors used throughout the map.
- Added sounds when doors are opened and closed.
- Gave cannons a new particle effect when firing.
- Fixed situation where cannonball may not damage players.
- Actually fixed cannons icon this time.
- Fixed weapon crate ammo spawning in floor near Apartments.
- Fixed lots of minor bugs (thanks Joaokaka1998).
Extra notes