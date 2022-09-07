-Home/Guild Lots have been re-textured.
-Added a structure to each Home/Guild Lot.
-Owning a lot now gives experience and money per day.
-Guild Lots additionally give you MP regen per day.
-Guild Lots include a hirable companion.
-Some shopkeeper perishables now can heal MP.
-Companions now automatically leave toward home if you are
far enough way from them and they are not in combat/aggroed.
Redaxium 2 update for 7 September 2022
Patch 1.02
