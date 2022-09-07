 Skip to content

Redaxium 2 update for 7 September 2022

Patch 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9470463 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Home/Guild Lots have been re-textured.
-Added a structure to each Home/Guild Lot.
-Owning a lot now gives experience and money per day.
-Guild Lots additionally give you MP regen per day.
-Guild Lots include a hirable companion.
-Some shopkeeper perishables now can heal MP.
-Companions now automatically leave toward home if you are
far enough way from them and they are not in combat/aggroed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023252
Depot 2023253
