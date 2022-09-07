Patch 1.02

-Home/Guild Lots have been re-textured.

-Added a structure to each Home/Guild Lot.

-Owning a lot now gives experience and money per day.

-Guild Lots additionally give you MP regen per day.

-Guild Lots include a hirable companion.

-Some shopkeeper perishables now can heal MP.

-Companions now automatically leave toward home if you are

far enough way from them and they are not in combat/aggroed.