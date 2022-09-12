Version 1.0.8

Hope you've been enjoying Knotwords! We've made a lot of updates, big and small.

The biggest thing you may notice is a new Share feature - try it out!

If you play with "correct" word feedback, a big new change is that we no longer allow alternative solutions - so it will only consider "correct" the original permutation we created.

We've also made a lot of stability updates behind the scenes, and fixed some lingering issues with Achievements. You can also turn off the updates about streaks if you want in the settings menu.

As always, if there are any issues, let us know at support@playknotwords.com.