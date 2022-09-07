 Skip to content

Dune: Awakening update for 7 September 2022

Artwork Drop #3: The spice must flow

Dune: Awakening update for 7 September 2022

Today's artwork shows a powerful spice blow from the deep deserts of Arrakis. We will keep revealing several new production artworks in the in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for more!

Out in the deep desert beyond the shield wall, a heavily laden transport ornithopter narrowly escapes being engulfed by a massive spice blow spewing huge quantities of mélange.

Visit DuneGames.com to sign up for the beta and to explore what secrets the sands have uncovered so far. More will be revealed going forward, so make sure to check back regularly.

