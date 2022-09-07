 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 7 September 2022

0.16.5 (September 9) Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.16.5 (September 9) Hotfix

New:

  • added more story tree features (Editor)

Fixes:

  • fixed a bug where the first tutorial task would not continue

Changes:

  • you now start low/mid prosperity games with sheep instead of cows

