Hotfix v1.26.11414: Face Tracker tweaks

Hello, Animaze community!

As a result of your feedback, we've prepared a few tweaks for some app issues in regard to the new webcam-based face tracker. Here's a list of tweaked tracker inputs:

eye blinks

pursed/puckered lips

smile and frown

jaw drop/mouth open

If you have already customized these particular inputs in the advanced tracking configuration, note that they will be reverted to default without affecting the rest of the configuration. Apologies for the inconvenience, we cannot provide backward compatibility as we have changed key aspects of these tracker inputs.

Additionally, we've added a pop-up to notify users in-app of the tracker changes. We are committed to adding a pop-up every time there's a fundamental change in our tracker tech.

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team