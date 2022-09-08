 Skip to content

Animaze update for 8 September 2022

Hotfix v1.26.11414: Face Tracker tweaks

Animaze update for 8 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Animaze community!

As a result of your feedback, we've prepared a few tweaks for some app issues in regard to the new webcam-based face tracker. Here's a list of tweaked tracker inputs:

  • eye blinks
  • pursed/puckered lips
  • smile and frown
  • jaw drop/mouth open

If you have already customized these particular inputs in the advanced tracking configuration, note that they will be reverted to default without affecting the rest of the configuration. Apologies for the inconvenience, we cannot provide backward compatibility as we have changed key aspects of these tracker inputs.

Additionally, we've added a pop-up to notify users in-app of the tracker changes. We are committed to adding a pop-up every time there's a fundamental change in our tracker tech.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,
The Holotech Team

