Quick Update

Changelog:
New Things:
- Destroying buildings
- The Buy button has been removed from the shop, now you buy 1 item with LMB and all items with RMB
- Now, in addition to clicking LMB, you can craft items while holding LMB
Other:
- Fixed graphic bug in build mode
- Better building collision in build mode
- Minor changes to the menu and difficulty levels
- Fixed bugs with item names
- The tools have better descriptions
Nerfs:
- Preserves keg gives 1 item (2 before)
- Keg gives 1 item (2 before)
- Windmill gives 3 items (4 before)
- Seed machine gives 8 items (10 before)
- Mayonnaise machine gives 3 items (5 before)
- Loom gives 3 items (5 before)
- Cheese machine gives 3 items (5 before)
- Triple Upgrade 1 multiplier reduced to x2 (x4 before)
- Triple Upgrade 2 multiplier reduced to x2 (x4 before)
- Triple Upgrade 3 multiplier reduced to x2 (x4 before)
Changed files in this update