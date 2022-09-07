 Skip to content

Another Farm Roguelike update for 7 September 2022

Quick Update

7 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

New Things:
  • Destroying buildings
  • The Buy button has been removed from the shop, now you buy 1 item with LMB and all items with RMB
  • Now, in addition to clicking LMB, you can craft items while holding LMB
Other:
  • Fixed graphic bug in build mode
  • Better building collision in build mode
  • Minor changes to the menu and difficulty levels
  • Fixed bugs with item names
  • The tools have better descriptions
Nerfs:
  • Preserves keg gives 1 item (2 before)
  • Keg gives 1 item (2 before)
  • Windmill gives 3 items (4 before)
  • Seed machine gives 8 items (10 before)
  • Mayonnaise machine gives 3 items (5 before)
  • Loom gives 3 items (5 before)
  • Cheese machine gives 3 items (5 before)
  • Triple Upgrade 1 multiplier reduced to x2 (x4 before)
  • Triple Upgrade 2 multiplier reduced to x2 (x4 before)
  • Triple Upgrade 3 multiplier reduced to x2 (x4 before)

