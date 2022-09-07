 Skip to content

CAPITALISM The action board game for one player update for 7 September 2022

CAPITALISM 1.2 – Leaderboard Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Capitalists. Today we've got a quick update to 'CAPITALISM The action board game for one player' that adds in a leaderboard. This keeps track of the top 100 scores, with your high-score being the largest amount of money you had at the height of your career. You can view the leaderboard either from the game over screen, or from the File menu at the top.

Now you can who really controls the free market! Do you have what it takes to become the richest capitalist?

