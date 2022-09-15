- added 24 new journal pages, most of which can be obtained by escaping the dungeon
- reworked some journal pages to make them more connected to the game
- sealed souls ghost fights are now unlocked by collecting all journal pages that belong to each ghost
- added 6 new items
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 15 September 2022
Small Content Update: Lore expansion
Patchnotes via Steam Community
