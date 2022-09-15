 Skip to content

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 15 September 2022

Small Content Update: Lore expansion

Share · View all patches · Build 9470131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added 24 new journal pages, most of which can be obtained by escaping the dungeon
  • reworked some journal pages to make them more connected to the game
  • sealed souls ghost fights are now unlocked by collecting all journal pages that belong to each ghost
  • added 6 new items

