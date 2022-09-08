The Ocean Fishing Event is Here!

Event Time: 8 September, 2022 to 22 September, 2022

During the event, travelers have a chance to obtain an Exchange Pass when fishing at any Fishing Point. Just head over to the Aquarium in the Main City and locate the event NPC to redeem rewards such as the Koi Mount, the new weapon—Captivating Zither, new pets—Hermit Crab and Royal Lionfish, and other growth resources!

The Aquarium is Here: The Aquarium is now available in Chimeraland! And travelers can head to the Main City and drop by the Aquarium to locate the event NPC! (Aquarium Screenshot)

Fishing Tips:

To fish, the first thing we need to do is prepare a fishing rod and this can be crafted at the Workbench. But before that, you'll need to unlock Gadgets in the Spirit Orb. After crafting it and equipping the fishing rod, you'll be able to start fishing at rivers and seas. Bait isn't needed in the game, so all you'll need is a fishing rod! And off course, we've prepared gifts for everyone! Travelers can also claim a free fishing rod from the 7-Day Sign-in event!

Rewards Overview:

Koi Mount

Isn't the idea of riding a Koi across the vast ocean waters a wonderful one? Just head to the Aquarium in the Main City to locate the event NPC and use the Exchange Pass to redeem the rewards.

New Weapon—Captivating Zither

(insert Captivating Zither promotional link)

New Pets—Hermit Crab and Royal Lionfish

In addition to the new pet—Koi in this event, there's also the hermit crab and lionfish from the ocean waiting for travelers!

So what are you waiting for? The faster you start fishing, the more rewards you'll obtain!