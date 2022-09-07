Update Notes for v0.83

-
New experimental game mode: Soccer (also known as Punaball)
- In soccer levels, two teams try to win by scoring goals (check Punapark in Workshop)
- Multiball and no balls supported, too - no balls means having to drive through the goal line to score a goal
- Lots of other tunable parameters related to physics and rules
- By default, soccer events are started with a new Playable Area camera (camera 0), shared with local players by default (see Camera/Soccer settings)
Added new experimental physics settings (max speed, acceleration, viscosity and grip multiplier) to be able to test physics changes without creating new vehicles
Added an option to show only the selected modifier or special object in editor
Improved stats logging, especially related to teams
The default starting order changed to be Reverse Standings
Fixed bridge graphics issues (stripes at certain angles) in the two larger base worlds
Fixed the unwanted DepthOfField (blur) effect sometimes being enabled
Fixed event stats sometimes showing team stats tooltips based on the next event type
Fixed the loading screen preview sometimes not working when using Instant Play in the level selector
Fixed terrain being at a slightly wrong height under roads in editor if using a non-zero Side Object Offset and rebuilding roads
Using arrow keys in the level editor does not hide and reset mouse cursor position anymore
Updated Unity version
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
