Update Notes for v0.83

New experimental game mode: Soccer (also known as Punaball) In soccer levels, two teams try to win by scoring goals (check Punapark in Workshop)

Multiball and no balls supported, too - no balls means having to drive through the goal line to score a goal

Lots of other tunable parameters related to physics and rules

By default, soccer events are started with a new Playable Area camera (camera 0), shared with local players by default (see Camera/Soccer settings)

Added new experimental physics settings (max speed, acceleration, viscosity and grip multiplier) to be able to test physics changes without creating new vehicles

Added an option to show only the selected modifier or special object in editor

Improved stats logging, especially related to teams

The default starting order changed to be Reverse Standings

Fixed bridge graphics issues (stripes at certain angles) in the two larger base worlds

Fixed the unwanted DepthOfField (blur) effect sometimes being enabled

Fixed event stats sometimes showing team stats tooltips based on the next event type

Fixed the loading screen preview sometimes not working when using Instant Play in the level selector

Fixed terrain being at a slightly wrong height under roads in editor if using a non-zero Side Object Offset and rebuilding roads

Using arrow keys in the level editor does not hide and reset mouse cursor position anymore

Updated Unity version