Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 7 September 2022

Update Notes for v0.83

Share · View all patches · Build 9470066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New experimental game mode: Soccer (also known as Punaball)

    • In soccer levels, two teams try to win by scoring goals (check Punapark in Workshop)
    • Multiball and no balls supported, too - no balls means having to drive through the goal line to score a goal
    • Lots of other tunable parameters related to physics and rules
    • By default, soccer events are started with a new Playable Area camera (camera 0), shared with local players by default (see Camera/Soccer settings)

  • Added new experimental physics settings (max speed, acceleration, viscosity and grip multiplier) to be able to test physics changes without creating new vehicles

  • Added an option to show only the selected modifier or special object in editor

  • Improved stats logging, especially related to teams

  • The default starting order changed to be Reverse Standings

  • Fixed bridge graphics issues (stripes at certain angles) in the two larger base worlds

  • Fixed the unwanted DepthOfField (blur) effect sometimes being enabled

  • Fixed event stats sometimes showing team stats tooltips based on the next event type

  • Fixed the loading screen preview sometimes not working when using Instant Play in the level selector

  • Fixed terrain being at a slightly wrong height under roads in editor if using a non-zero Side Object Offset and rebuilding roads

  • Using arrow keys in the level editor does not hide and reset mouse cursor position anymore

  • Updated Unity version

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

