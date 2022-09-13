Quality of Life Changes and Demonic Bug Squashing: Notes for Patch #1 🐛

We’ve made a few quality of life changes to Scathe to make your journey through the underworld that much smoother 🔥

We also noticed there were a few extra bugs in the infernal labyrinth than we had initially planned, so we’ve gone around with our handy fly swatter (and a flamethrower, for back-up) to squash all of those unwanted bugs 🐛

Thank you so much to all of the community members who submitted bug reports. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without you!

First of all, we’ve included some quality of life changes in this new build based on community feedback:

The Big Boss - The health of all bosses has been reduced.

It’s Ball or Nothing - The health of all ball-type enemies (Fleshies, Swampies, Pinballs, Industriballs, and Invisiballs) has been reduced.

Fly, My Pretties! - Demon squishy bits travel further and look better when performing a dash kill.

Ammo Let You Finish - The number of ammo pick-ups in each zone has been increased and the amount of ammo each weapon can hold has been increased!

Weapon of Choice - You will no longer encounter ammo pick-ups for weapons you haven’t discovered.

Reap What You Sow - An updated model for the Reaper demon has been added.

The Divine Interrupter - The voiceover from the Divine Creator and Sacrilegious can now be enabled/disabled in the Audio Settings.

Stop, Hell Hammer Time - The total game time stat has now been added to the pause menu.

Filter Friendly - All filters will now be unlocked for new users.

Secondly, here are the bugs that have been squished in our first patch:

Weapon Wheel of Misfortune - The bug with the client’s weapon wheel during co-op games has been fixed, so your friends (and fellow enforcers) can rest easy knowing they can now switch between their weapons with impunity.

Hokus Bogus - Clients were sometimes unable to use spells during co-op games.

Music to Our Ears - The bug where the music would stop after various pick-ups or when the Demon Mode spell was used has been resolved, so you can rock out without fear of losing your demon-slaying groove.

Divine Resolution - Scathe now supports ultrawide resolution! We’ve added the new resolution to the menu settings.

Limitless - The Health and Magic Bar would reset after transitioning to new or previous zones during co-op games.

Get the Boot - Client’s ID would sometimes fail to update instantly after kicking a player out from a co-op game.

Where’s that Warlock - The Warlock mini-boss would sometimes get stuck too high up in the zone.

My Eyes! - The excessive brightness of the lava has been toned down on low graphical settings.

Quoth the Raven - The Raven (Magic Gun) would sometimes disappear after the player lost a life.

And last but not least, here are a few other minor bugs that have also been resolved:

The incorrect number of lives being displayed for clients during co-op games;

The incorrect amount of ammo being displayed for clients during co-op games;

The Magic Bar failing to deplete for the client when using the Raven;

The hanging corpses in the environment showing metal impacts when shot instead of fleshy impacts;

The Magic Ring sometimes failing to appear for the client after they rejoined an ongoing co-op session;

The game reverting back to the Raven instead of the Magic Ring after transitioning between zones;

The Magic Bar continuing to deplete after casting the Freeze spell and while the spell was still active;

Sledge and Shock Sledge enemies disappearing completely after a player loses a life;

Razorback enemies becoming stuck after an arena had been cleared;

Overlapping text in the name and demon information box for the Grenadier Reaper enemy;

The inconsistency in the Ripper weapon pick-up animation if the player is holding the Raven;

Players sometimes taking damage after walking over the corpses of Winnowers during the mini-boss fight;

Demons being able to walk through a barrier in Zone 11;

The “Checking Privileges” pop-up lacking functionality with keyboard and controller;

The secret door in Zone 42 not closing properly after being triggered;

Shadow Demons have now been moved so they spawn in more appropriate locations/zones;

The Prism enemies now only spawn one at a time, since we discovered they lack collision with one another;

Extra spawns from Zone 7 have been removed;

The difficulty of Zone 24 has been scaled down to match other zones.

Now that we’ve dispatched all of those pesky bugs, we’ll be focusing all of our attention on our upcoming update!

We’ve been taking on all of your awesome community feedback and have compiled a list of more quality of life changes we will implement into Scathe based on your feedback. We’ll be releasing an announcement shortly with more details on what will be included in that first update.

For now, keep on slaying 🤘

