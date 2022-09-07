 Skip to content

Save the Reactor update for 7 September 2022

09.07 Update 1.2

Build 9469962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added french localisation
Fixed text errors
Changed compiler - this should greatly improve performance
Fixed a bug where sometimes panels wouldn't count special input sequences properly

