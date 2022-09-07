2022 Season 4 Initial Release [2022.09.06.02]

2022 Season 4 Release Notes [2022.09.06.02]



The green flag is waving for iRacing 2022 Season 4! This season includes the release of iRacing’s first fully electric race car, the Porsche Mission R, a pair of new European Road Courses, Motorsport Arena Oschersleben and Rudskogen Motorsenter, and a new Dirt Oval, Lucas Oil Speedway. We’ve added Indianapolis Motor Speedway - IndyCar Oval using our 2022 laser scan data, and have rebuilt all of the artwork for both the ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala and Lotus 79 from scratch. A host of quality upgrades have also been completed, including a substantial change to the New Damage Model so that now damage builds up in areas on your car with repeated strikes which could eventually cause breakage, a rewrite and significant upgrade to the Low-Frequency Effects audio system, and the addition of Driving Aid Pit Lines for all Road Courses. For the iRacing UI, the veteran-favorite Race Guide is now available, as well as Custom Car Classes for AI Racing, and a few new Guided Tours. With our seasonal AI update, we have gone back to our Grand Prix Legends roots with the release of the Lotus 49 along with the much anticipated release of the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and 18 other new pieces of content. Buckle-up and drive full-throttle into iRacing 2022 Season 4!

Season highlights include:

Porsche Mission R - Our first all electric vehicle!

Lucas Oil Speedway - Dirt Oval

Motorsport Arena Oschersleben - Road Course (4 configs)

Rudskogen Motorsenter - Road Course (FREE!)

iRacing UI Enhancements:

Race Guide

Custom Car Classes for AI Racing

New UI Guided Tours (Up Next, Hosted Sessions, and Time Attack)

ARCA Menards Chevrolet Impala and Lotus 79 - Bumper-to-Bumper Artwork Updates

Indianapolis Motor Speedway - IndyCar Oval 2022 Laser Scan Update

New Energy-Based Damage System Update

Low-Frequency Effects Extensive Updates

Qualification Scrutiny System Update

Road Course Driving Aid Pit Lines

New Damage Model for the Porsche Mission R

AI Racing for 9 Cars (All 5 GTE Class Cars, the Lotus 49, and all 3 NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen Class Cars)

AI Racing at 13 Track Configurations (Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, both Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans configs, Indianapolis Motor Speedway - IndyCar Oval, all four Motorsport Arena Oschersleben configs, 3 new Nürburgring Combined configs (24h, Short w/out Arena, and VLN), Nürburgring Grand-Prix-Strecke - BES/WEC, and Rudskogen Motorsenter)

694 professionally crafted vehicle setups

Visit our 2022 Season 4 features page here: https://www.iracing.com/seasons/2022-s4/

Full 2022 Season 4 Release details can be found on the iRacing Members Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/28418/2022-season-4-release-notes-2022-09-06-02#latest