Patch notes for version 6.2.2

Version 6.2.2
What's New:
New:
- You can now switch servers without restarting the game.
- New design for the Shop and the special offers.
- VFX has been added on Meteorite researches and when using hero abilities.
- Added an option to enable persistent health bars on heroes and enemies.
- Added SFX on several UI actions.
Changes:
- Several popups have been redesigned.
- The scrollable area on the talents has been extended in the whole dark blue area.
Fixes:
- Fixed the issue that the battle weren't beginning on the background without collecting the offline rewards.
- Fixed the health bar of the enemies that were reversed.
- The "Collector" daily quest giving twice the progress has been fixed.
- Fixed the bug with the number notation on the Guild and Personal tree of life
- Fixed several minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
