 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Firestone Idle RPG update for 7 September 2022

Patch notes for version 6.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9469792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.2.2
What's New:

New:

  • You can now switch servers without restarting the game.
  • New design for the Shop and the special offers.
  • VFX has been added on Meteorite researches and when using hero abilities.
  • Added an option to enable persistent health bars on heroes and enemies.
  • Added SFX on several UI actions.

Changes:

  • Several popups have been redesigned.
  • The scrollable area on the talents has been extended in the whole dark blue area.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue that the battle weren't beginning on the background without collecting the offline rewards.
  • Fixed the health bar of the enemies that were reversed.
  • The "Collector" daily quest giving twice the progress has been fixed.
  • Fixed the bug with the number notation on the Guild and Personal tree of life
  • Fixed several minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

Changed files in this update

Firestone Content Depot 1013321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link