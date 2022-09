Share · View all patches · Build 9469708 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys,

Just a smol hotfix here.

We made some changes that may have sent the wrong (earlier) build to some people on the Default branch.

The Default Branch (the one everyone gets automatically) will give you the proper Stable build from May 17, 2021.

If you have any issues, ask in our Discord.