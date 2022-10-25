Stranger in a Strange Land

Because the team was feelin’ spooky, we added a new playable character to the game for Halloween. Now you can cruise through the benighted lands of Upel as The Stranger, shrouded in mystery and carrying a concerning amount of ammo.

Is that a Trick… or a treat? That sort of depends on how you feel about fighting evil with a shotgun.

Personally, we’re fans.

The Stranger is a variant character not just visually, but in playstyle too. Anyone who liked any of the other alternate play-modes that require a different style than Alcedor’s normal technique will find a lot to like in The Stranger’s high knockback/low damage melee combined with the high-powered shotgun. It requires you to learn how to smoothly one-two combo your way through enemies, which is a rad new way to slay.

Now the debate is still open to who exactly The Stranger is. Is he Alcedor's descendent back from the future to create a really confusing timeline paradox? Is he actually Harold, who has been a time traveler this whole time? Is he just a cool dude with a mask who fell through a time hole? Is there a legal limit on sequential questions?

The Inferno Power for The Stranger will auto-unlock when you open the game after updating, so you're ready to play right away. Start a new file with the name "Stranger" and you're ready to mow down foes.

As far as more updates (we know you’re gonna ask!) Yes, we’re working on a more substantial addition to the game that comes out [this part redacted for Mike’s Sanity] . It’s a lot more to add than the Halloween Update, so it takes more time y’know?

We hope you enjoy the update, and appreciate all the support from y’all. Let us know if you have fun playing as The Stranger, it was a lot of fun making him.

-Your pals, the Berzerk Team