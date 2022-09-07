 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 7 September 2022

Game Update | 0.9.07.0ea

Game Update | 0.9.07.0ea

Changelog:

  • Deleted duplicated store item: UFA© Livebait Hook #7/0

  • Fixed issue when big fish was caught and pressing keep/release buttons too fast caused the game freeze

  • Fixed issue with rods repairing caused by "iron lure" skill

  • Changed short (precise) cast (now you can see a marker that shows you where you will cast and a colored range on the "casting strength bar" which tells you how long you have to hold RMB to cast where you want).

  • Changed boat detection distance that caused showing "Press B to enter the boat"

  • Fixed issue with connected controller/gamepad that didn't allow to change leader length, open the map or cast the rod

  • Added fluorescent floats (glow at night)

  • Added LWR 2.0 for:

    • Common carp
    • Mirror carp
    • Wild carp
    • Grass carp
    • Crucian carp
    • Silver carp
    • Prussian carp

