Game Update | 0.9.07.0ea

Changelog:
Deleted duplicated store item: UFA© Livebait Hook #7/0
Fixed issue when big fish was caught and pressing keep/release buttons too fast caused the game freeze
Fixed issue with rods repairing caused by "iron lure" skill
Changed short (precise) cast (now you can see a marker that shows you where you will cast and a colored range on the "casting strength bar" which tells you how long you have to hold RMB to cast where you want).
Changed boat detection distance that caused showing "Press B to enter the boat"
Fixed issue with connected controller/gamepad that didn't allow to change leader length, open the map or cast the rod
Added fluorescent floats (glow at night)
Added LWR 2.0 for:
- Common carp
- Mirror carp
- Wild carp
- Grass carp
- Crucian carp
- Silver carp
- Prussian carp
Changed files in this update