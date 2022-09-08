2022.8 Release

August’s release focuses on a lot of clean-up as we head towards an LTS release later in the year - some old or underused platforms have now been removed; many project-saving, performance, or stability changes have been made; and we have made a big improvement to tile-encoding in rooms, which does require a change in project version because older GameMaker versions will not be able to read those tile layers (so please do read the release notes linked-to below!).

In addition to those very important stability changes, we also added: Feather has a lot more customisation options in Preferences; several more filter types can be found in the Room Editor; new audio functions/arguments so you can control playback more easily; the browser-based platforms now support the use of virtual keys and clipboard functionality in your games; and rollback now supports chat functionality.

You will also find a large number of bug fixes and other new additions listed in the full notes:

