Ferrari Anniversary Livery Added to F1® 22

The time-limited and special GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP livery, driver uniforms, pit crew uniforms, helmet and boots, launched this week by Ferrari ahead of the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2022 to celebrate its special anniversary will be available in-game on F1® 22 from September 12 for a month.

The livery, originally designed to pay homage to the Monza GP and celebrate this unique moment, evokes Ferrari’s proud racing roots and passion and incorporates the new exclusive logo released by the Prancing Horse Company for the occasion.

"We are thrilled to accompany Ferrari during this special moment and bring this iconic new image they developed to F1® 22," said Paul Jeal, F1® Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "Our studio prides itself on creating authentic racing experiences, and these touches reinforce how closely the game is embedded into the world of Formula 1."

