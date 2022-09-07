 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

F1® 22 update for 7 September 2022

Ferrari Anniversary Livery Added to F1® 22

Share · View all patches · Build 9469404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The time-limited and special GIALLO MODENA ITALIAN GP livery, driver uniforms, pit crew uniforms, helmet and boots, launched this week by Ferrari ahead of the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2022 to celebrate its special anniversary will be available in-game on F1® 22 from September 12 for a month.

The livery, originally designed to pay homage to the Monza GP and celebrate this unique moment, evokes Ferrari’s proud racing roots and passion and incorporates the new exclusive logo released by the Prancing Horse Company for the occasion.

"We are thrilled to accompany Ferrari during this special moment and bring this iconic new image they developed to F1® 22," said Paul Jeal, F1® Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters. "Our studio prides itself on creating authentic racing experiences, and these touches reinforce how closely the game is embedded into the world of Formula 1."

For F1® 22 news, visit the Formula 1® game website and follow the social channels on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

*Requires F1® 22 and all game updates to play.

Changed depots in dev_qa branch

View more data in app history for build 9469404
Depot 1692251
Depot 1692252
Depot 1692253
Depot 1692254
Depot 1692255
Depot 1692256
Depot 1692257
Depot 1692258
Depot 1692259
Depot 1825270
Depot 1825271
Depot 1825273
Depot 1825274
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link