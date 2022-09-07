 Skip to content

Tower Princess update for 7 September 2022

Release is TOMORROW! Prepare your sword, all mighty knight!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friendly folks!

Release tomorrow!

We want to remind you that Tower Princess is coming out TOMORROW!

On September 8 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch!

Supporter Package

We have another great piece of news to share, along with the game we'll release the game's OST and the Artbook for the supporter pack! If you want to have a more immersive experience of Tower Princess and support the developers, this is for you!
Here is a little sneak peek inside the creation process of Tower Princess!

Release bundles

Another (and final) announcement for today! Tower Princess will participate in two Steam Bundles upon release!

With awesome rogue-like shooter 20 Minutes till Down!

And with the best precision platformer Jump King!

