Release is TOMORROW! Prepare your sword, all mighty knight!

Hello friendly folks!
Release tomorrow!
We want to remind you that Tower Princess is coming out TOMORROW!
On September 8 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch!
Supporter Package
We have another great piece of news to share, along with the game we'll release the game's OST and the Artbook for the supporter pack! If you want to have a more immersive experience of Tower Princess and support the developers, this is for you!
Here is a little sneak peek inside the creation process of Tower Princess!
Release bundles
Another (and final) announcement for today! Tower Princess will participate in two Steam Bundles upon release!
With awesome rogue-like shooter 20 Minutes till Down!
And with the best precision platformer Jump King!
Changed files in this update