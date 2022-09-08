Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.907.1.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

Today we have another patch available for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. With this update we address an issue that could cause crashes and other issues when starting a new game or loading a save game for a select group of players. We also fixed a bug that halted progression for some users in the Uninvited mission and fixed an issue that caused erratic camera movement when aiming mid-air during combat with the right mouse button.

This week's update is relatively small, as many team members have been enjoying some well-deserved time off. Rest assured that we continue our work on updates, with a focus on new features, performance improvements and more bugfixes.

Release Notes

Fixed an issue that could cause crashes when starting a new game or loading a save game for a small group of players.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from equipping the camera in the mission Uninvited, halting their progression.

Fixed an issue that caused erratic camera movements when aiming mid-air during combat when using mouse and keyboard.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when using Alt-Tab after exiting Photo Mode under specific circumstances.

Known Issues

Some players using Intel GPUs cannot take a picture of the Empire State building, blocking their progression. Intel released a beta driver update for Arc GPUs that addresses this issue. A general driver update for other GPUs is expected shortly.

Ongoing investigations

We continue our investigations into the topics mentioned below and are analyzing data from players that have reached out to us so far. We really appreciate the time and effort they have taken in providing us with diagnostic captures to assist our investigations. We still welcome players with similar issues to contact support, so we can gather more data and insights on what is causing the issues.