Animal Shelter update for 9 September 2022

Patch 1.1.12

Patch 1.1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Optimized refreshing of animals to take in list in computers (should improve performance)

  • Files in save/load menu are now sorted by save date
  • Fixed dogs’ head rotation issues that sometimes occurred and caused performance drops
  • Fixed shaving around wounds
  • Fixed putting band-aid (plaster) on animals**
  • Fixed cursor appearance in bulid mode
  • Fixed strange shampoo trails then using the shampoo by quick clicking
  • Fixed issue with computer's UI that was caused by a miss-configured rigidbody
  • Fixed jittering of objects held by the player
  • Fixed kinematic setting of packages after loading a save game (this should fix disappearing package)
  • Little corrections to bandage, band aid, shampoo and razor
  • Implemented missing outline for one of the dog models
  • Drone now follows the drone pad during the delivery
  • Small corrections in animals' AI
  • Small corrections to dog models
  • Few corrections in game translations

