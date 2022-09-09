Patch 1.1.12

**- Optimized refreshing of animals to take in list in computers (should improve performance)
- Files in save/load menu are now sorted by save date
- Fixed dogs’ head rotation issues that sometimes occurred and caused performance drops
- Fixed shaving around wounds
- Fixed putting band-aid (plaster) on animals**
- Fixed cursor appearance in bulid mode
- Fixed strange shampoo trails then using the shampoo by quick clicking
- Fixed issue with computer's UI that was caused by a miss-configured rigidbody
- Fixed jittering of objects held by the player
- Fixed kinematic setting of packages after loading a save game (this should fix disappearing package)
- Little corrections to bandage, band aid, shampoo and razor
- Implemented missing outline for one of the dog models
- Drone now follows the drone pad during the delivery
- Small corrections in animals' AI
- Small corrections to dog models
- Few corrections in game translations
