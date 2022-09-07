 Skip to content

Morris Cave update for 7 September 2022

Background size

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some people reported that in some levels the background was the wrong size and it was possible to see a gap in the sides with a different color.

The background has been adjusted and now the problem has been fixed.

