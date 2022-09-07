Siphonopolis OST released + minor updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9469227 · Last edited 7 September 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

The SIphonopolis sountrack has just been released:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2127250

Just like the game's graphics, the music originates from several old projects. Some of the tracks have been remixed and/or extended.

A few small improvements to the game have been added:

Reworked the attack of the third mid-boss in level 47.

Machine gun hazards now make a flashing animation a second before shooting.

And finally, an easter egg of my previous game "Me and My Eldritch Parasite" has been added. Good luck finding it.