 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 7 September 2022

Log in before September 11th and receive THREE Double XP Scrolls!

Share · View all patches · Build 9469210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You will see a compensation quest in the journal. After talking with the librarian, you can get "Invaluable Experience Scrolls"!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1134701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link